Rain washes out day four as Australia chase 384

[1/2] Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 30, 2023 General view as a spectator holds an umbrella as rain stops play Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Play was abandoned on the afternoon of the fourth day of the final Ashes test at The Oval on Sunday due to rain, after Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja put on 135 in pursuit of a target of 384 against England.

