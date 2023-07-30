Rain washes out day four as Australia chase 384
LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Play was abandoned on the afternoon of the fourth day of the final Ashes test at The Oval on Sunday due to rain, after Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja put on 135 in pursuit of a target of 384 against England.
