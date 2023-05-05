Salah on verge of becoming top-scoring Egyptian of all time















May 5 (Reuters) - Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will become the highest scoring Egyptian of all time if he scores against Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

Salah has netted 313 goals in a stellar career for club and country, equalling former Egypt captain Hossam Hassan’s record with a penalty in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Fulham on Wednesday.

Salah has scored 185 times for Liverpool since joining the Merseyside club in 2017 and will catch former captain Steven Gerrard, the fifth-highest scorer in Liverpool history, with another goal. Ian Rush leads the club's all-time list with 346.

Egypt's 30-year-old skipper Salah is Liverpool's record Premier League scorer with 136 goals.

Salah's other club goals came at AS Roma (34), Fiorentina (9), Chelsea (2), Basel (20) plus 12 for his childhood club Al-Mokawloon Al-Arab. He has 51 international goals.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League standings on 59 points, four behind fourth-placed Manchester United who have a game in hand in the race for Champions league places.

