Shakeel double hundred earns Pakistan handy lead v Sri Lanka
July 18 (Reuters) - Saud Shakeel's career-best 208 not out fetched Pakistan a significant first-innings lead of 149 in the opening test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Tuesday.
Replying to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 312, Pakistan had slumped to 101-5 on Monday before Shakeel combined in a 177-run stand with Agha Salman, who made 83, to revive the visitors.
Shakeel remained unbeaten after his 361-ball knock that included 19 fours as Pakistan were all out for 461.
Sri Lanka finished day three on 14 for no loss and 135 behind after openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Maudushka saw off the last 3.4 overs in fading light.
Earlier, after Pakistan had resumed on 221-5, Salman threw away his wicket as he came charging down the track against Ramesh Mendis (5-136) only to miss the ball and be stumped.
By lunch, Pakistan had overtaken Sri Lanka and the lead continued to swell as Shakeel forged 50-plus partnerships with Noman Ali (25) and Naseem Shah, who made only nine but survived 78 balls to frustrate the hosts.
Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya finished with figures of 3-145.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- CricketWest Indies call up uncapped Sinclair in spin boost v India
West Indies reinforced their spin department by bringing in uncapped all-rounder Kevin Sinclair in place of Raymon Reifer for the second and final test against India beginning in Port of Spain on Thursday.
- CricketSaud, Salman fifties rescue Pakistan after Jayasuriya strikes
Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman struck defiant half-centuries to help Pakistan overcome Prabath Jayasuriya's onslaught and just about keep the tourists on course to match Sri Lanka's first-innings 312 on day two of the opening test in Galle on Monday.