Austrian Gall wins Tour de France stage 17, Vingegaard extends lead

COURCHEVEL, France, July 19 (Reuters) - Austrian Felix Gall of the AG2R-Citroen team won the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a 165.7 km trek from Saint Gervais, on Wednesday.

Briton Simon Yates was second and Spain's Pello Bilbao took third place.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark extended his overall lead by finishing fourth as his main rival Tadej Pogacar cracked.

Reporting by Julien Pretot Editing by David Goodman

