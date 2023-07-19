Austrian Gall wins Tour de France stage 17, Vingegaard extends lead

Tour de France
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 17 - Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc to Courchevel - France - July 19, 2023 AG2R Citroen Team's Felix Gall celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 17 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

COURCHEVEL, France, July 19 (Reuters) - Austrian Felix Gall of the AG2R-Citroen team won the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a 165.7 km trek from Saint Gervais, on Wednesday.

Briton Simon Yates was second and Spain's Pello Bilbao took third place.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark extended his overall lead by finishing fourth as his main rival Tadej Pogacar cracked.

Reporting by Julien Pretot Editing by David Goodman

