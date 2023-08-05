Denmark beat Italy in men's team pursuit to avenge Olympic defeat

GLASGOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Denmark reclaimed their world title in men's team pursuit as they defeated Olympic champions Italy in the final at the UCI World Championships in Glasgow on Saturday.

In a repeat of the gold-medal battle at the Tokyo Games in 2021 which Italy won in a world record time, Denmark exacted revenge as they reeled in the Azzuri to win comfortably.

The Danish quartet of Lasse Leth, Niklas Larsen, Rasmus Pedersen, Carl-Frederik Bevort trailed narrowly for the first half of the 16 laps around the Chris Hoy Velodrome.

But a massive acceleration took them ahead and unlike in Tokyo, when Filippo Ganna powered Italy to gold in thrilling fashion, Italy could find no storming finish.

Denmark also won the title in 2020 and were favourites going into the Olympics.

New Zealand thrashed Australia to win the bronze.

In the women's team pursuit final later, Britain -- led by local favourite Katie Archibald -- take on New Zealand, seeking to win the title for the first time since 2014.

Away from the velodrome there was a stunning British win in the men's mountain bike downhill event at Fort William as Charlie Hatton produced a daredevil ride to snatch gold on a rain-soaked course.

Hatton, who has never even won a World Cup race, blasted down the course in 4:26.747 and then had to sit and watch 14 riders try to better his time.

One by one they failed with only Austria's Andreas Kolb coming close, but having to settle for silver, 0.59 seconds slower. Austria's Valentina Holl won the women's title.

On Sunday, the focus will turn to the road with the much-anticipated men's elite road race, which finishes with 10 twisty circuits of Glasgow's city centre.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson

