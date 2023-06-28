Faulkner doubt for Tour de France Femmes after road accident

June 28 (Reuters) - American rider Kristen Faulkner suffered a fractured knee after being hit by a car during training in California, her team Jayco AlUla said on Wednesday, putting in doubt her participation in Tour de France Femmes.

"Kristen Faulkner was hit by a car whilst out training in California recently and sustained a small fracture to her knee," the team wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"Unfortunately due to the incident, Faulkner will be unable to race until the knee has healed.

"As always, the health and wellbeing of riders is the priority and Faulkner will work closely with the medical team throughout this recovery period."

The Australian team did not give a timeline for the return of the 30-year-old to racing.

The Tour de France Femmes begins on July 23.

