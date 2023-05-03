Former Olympic champion Van Avermaet to retire

[1/5] Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Road - Men's Road Race - Final - Tokyo to Fuji International Speedway, Japan - July 24, 2021. Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium in actions during Men's Road Race. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann















May 3 (Reuters) - Belgium's former Olympic road race champion Greg Van Avermaet will retire at the end of the season, his AG2R CITROEN team said on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old classics specialist crowned his career at the 2016 Rio Olympics when he won a thrilling men's race.

"A great adventure is ending and I'm a little sad. This decision was very difficult to make, but when I look in the rear view mirror, I am extremely proud of my achievements," Van Avermaet said in a statement.

"I gave the best of myself every day, simply so I would have no regrets. Not only did I enjoy my victories, but also the path leading up to them."

Van Avermaet spent 18 years on the professional circuit and collected 41 victories, including Paris-Roubaix in 2017, two stages on the Tour de France and one on the Vuelta Espana.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond











