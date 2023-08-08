Hoogland powers to third successive 1km time trial gold

GLASGOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland claimed a third successive 1km time trial world title to continue his country's dominance in the men's sprints at the UCI Cycling World Championships on Tuesday.

After Australian Matthew Glaetzer had put himself in first place with a national record time of 58.526, Hoogland completed his four laps of the Chris Hoy Velodrome in 58.222 to snatch the gold.

Australia's Thomas Cornish was third fastest.

It was the 30-year-old Hoogland's second gold medal of this year's championships after he helped the Dutch to win the team sprint last week.

The Netherlands are now second in the medals table with three golds compared to the four of Britain.

Hoogland's team mate Harrie Lavreysen won the men's sprint for the fifth time in a row on Monday.

Later on Tuesday there are gold medals at stake in the women's points race and men's Madison.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon

