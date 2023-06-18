Ineos rider Sheffield out of hospital after fatal Tour de Suisse crash
June 18 (Reuters) - American rider Magnus Sheffield has been discharged from hospital after crashing at the Tour de Suisse on Thursday, his team Ineos Grenadiers said on Sunday.
Sheffield, who came off at the same part of Thursday's stage five as the crash that claimed the life of Swiss rider Gino Mader this week, was taken to hospital with concussion and soft tissue damage.
"He will now return home for a period of rest and recovery under the supervision of our medical team," Ineos Grenadiers said in a statement.
"The thoughts of our entire team remain with Gino Mader's family, friends and loved ones, as well as our colleagues at Team Bahrain Victorious at this time."
Mader's Bahrain Victorious team as well as Tudor Pro Cycling and Intermarche-Circus-Wanty all withdrew from the race in the wake of Thursday's crash.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- CyclingStolen bikes stop teams finishing races in Slovenia, Belgium
Stolen bikes prevented the Euskaltel-Euskadi and Baloise Trek Lions teams completing the final stages of the Tour of Slovenia and the Tour of Belgium respectively, the teams said on Sunday.
- CyclingBritain's Cycling Time Trials bars transgender women from competing in female category
Britain's Cycling Time Trials (CTT) banned transgender women from competing in the female category of competitive events on Wednesday, while renaming the men's category to 'open' to "promote inclusivity and fair competition" in the sport.