Lavreysen reigns supreme in sprints, Britain top medals table

GLASGOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen maintained his stranglehold on track cycling's sprint discipline as he made it five world titles in succession in the individual event on Monday.

The 26-year-old Olympic champion comfortably beat Trinidad and Tobago's Paul Nicholas to claim his second gold of the UCI World Championships, having also won the team sprint.

Host nation Britain top the medals table though after another impressive day at the Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Elinor Barker, who returned to the track this year after having a baby, claimed her second medal of the championships as she joined Neah Evans to win a typically chaotic Madison race.

Australia were runners-up with France third.

Earlier, Ethan Vernon picked himself up off the boards after a crash to win the elimination race meaning Britain's Olympic squad top the medals table with four golds, two silvers and a bronze with two days of track action remaining.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

