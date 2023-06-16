Mader dies after ravine crash on Tour de Suisse















June 16 (Reuters) - Swiss rider Gino Mader has died after crashing into a ravine on the descent towards the finish line in Thursday's stage five of the Tour de Suisse, his team Bahrain Victorious said on Friday.

"Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn't make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30 a.m. we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team," the team said.

