Matthews fends off Pedersen to win stage three of Giro d'Italia

Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 3 - Vasto to Melfi - Italy - May 8, 2023 Team Jayco AlUla's Michael Matthews celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 3















May 8 (Reuters) - Australian Michael Matthews timed his final effort to perfection to win a rain-affected stage three at the Giro d'Italia on Monday, following a 216-km ride from Vasto to Melfi.

Matthews and Mads Pedersen were neck-and-neck until the final corner, but the Australian, who was set up perfectly by his Jayco-AlUla team, moved in front on the home straight to emerge victorious.

Trek–Segafredo's Pedersen finished second, ahead of Kaden Groves (Alpecin–Deceuninck) and Vincenzo Albanese (EOLO-Kometa).

Corratec-Selle Italia riders Alexander Konychev and Veljko Stojnic were the early pace-setters, leading the stage for the first half of the race, before being reeled in by the main group with 36 km to go.

Tuesday's stage four is a 175km ride from Venosa to Lago Laceno, which features two long and manageable ascents before culminating in a steep climb and a flat finish.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar











