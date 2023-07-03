Philipsen wins Tour de France stage three, Yates retains yellow
BAYONNE, France, July 3 (Reuters) - Belgian Jasper Philipsen of the Alpecin-Deceuninck team won the third stage of the Tour de France, a 193.5-km ride from Amorebieta Etxano, Spain, on Monday.
German Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) was second and Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny) finished third.
Briton Adam Yates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- CyclingNails on the road cause punctures in Tour stage finale
Several Tour de France riders suffered punctures due to nails on the road in the finale of the race's second stage in San Sebastian on Sunday.