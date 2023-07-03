Philipsen wins Tour de France stage three, Yates retains yellow

[1/4]Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 3 - Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne - France - July 3, 2023 Alpecin–Deceuninck's Jasper Philipsen celebrates winning stage 3 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

BAYONNE, France, July 3 (Reuters) - Belgian Jasper Philipsen of the Alpecin-Deceuninck team won the third stage of the Tour de France, a 193.5-km ride from Amorebieta Etxano, Spain, on Monday.

German Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) was second and Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny) finished third.

Briton Adam Yates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next