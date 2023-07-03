Philipsen wins Tour de France stage three, Yates retains yellow

BAYONNE, France, July 3 (Reuters) - Belgian Jasper Philipsen of the Alpecin-Deceuninck team won the third stage of the Tour de France, a 193.5-km ride from Amorebieta Etxano, Spain, on Monday.

German Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) was second and Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny) finished third.

Briton Adam Yates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Andrew Heavens















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.