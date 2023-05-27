Roglic poised to win Giro after claiming time trial















May 27 (Reuters) - Primoz Roglic was poised to win his first Giro d'Italia title after snatching the overall lead from Geraint Thomas with victory in the 18.6-kilometre individual time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari on Saturday.

Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic overcame a mechanical issue to clock the best time of 44 minutes and 49 seconds in the penultimate 20th stage as Thomas faded in the final metres, finishing 40 seconds behind.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad Editing by Frances kerry











