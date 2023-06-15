Swiss Mader resuscitated after crashing into ravine















June 15 (Reuters) - Swiss rider Gino Mader was resuscitated and transported by helicopter to hospital following a crash during stage five of Tour de Suisse, his team Bahrain Victorious said on Thursday.

Mader went off the road on the descent towards the finish line and fell into a ravine before being treated by the race doctor, the team said in a statement.

"Gino Mader laid motionless in the water. He was immediately resuscitated and then transported to hospital by air ambulance. The severity of his injuries has not yet been fully clarified," organisers said in a video statement.

American Magnus Sheffield of Ineos Grenadiers, who also crashed at the same spot, was responsive and was taken to hospital with bruises and concussion.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond











