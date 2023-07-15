Tour de France stage 14 halted after crash

Tour de France
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 12 - Roanne to Belleville-En-Beaujolais - France - July 13, 2023 Movistar Team's Alex Aranburu Deba, Matteo Jorgenson, Antonio Pedrero and Gregor Muhlberger during the presentation at Le Scarabee arena ahead of stage 12 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

July 15 (Reuters) - The 14th stage of the Tour de France was stopped on Saturday after several riders were involved in a crash at the back of the peloton, organisers said.

The incident occurred on a slippery descent with 146km left to go, with Movistar rider Antonio Pedrero forced to abandon the race after being carried off on a stretcher.

The stage will resume later.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

