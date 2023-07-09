Woods wins Tour de France stage nine as Vingegaard retains overall lead

ORCINES, France, July 8 (Reuters) - Canadian Michael Woods won the ninth stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, a 182.5 km trek between Saint Leonard de Noblat and the Puy de Dome.

France's Pierre Latour took second place with Slovenian Matej Mohoric finishing third.

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson

