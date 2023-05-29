France announce three new venues for 2024 Six Nations home games
May 29 (Reuters) - France will host their home Six Nations games away from Paris for the first time, tournament organisers said on Monday, announcing Marseille, Lille and Lyon as the new venues for next year's edition.
France, who have so far played their home games at the Stade de France in Paris, will begin next year's championship on Feb. 2 against Ireland in Marseille before hosting Italy in Lille for their round three fixture on Feb. 25.
The 2022 Grand Slam-winning team will then face England in Lyon on March 16.
