French federation names Grill as new president in build-up to home World Cup















June 14 (Reuters) - Florian Grill has been elected as the French rugby federation's (FFR) president just three months before they host the men's World Cup, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old will be replacing Bernard Laporte, who was found guilty of corruption charges by a French court in December.

Laporte stepped down as president of the FFR in January after being convicted of influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets.

Grill takes over from acting president Alexandre Martinez after earning 58.14% of the votes to beat Patrick Buisson, who had been in charge of amateur rugby.

France hosts the World Cup from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28 and will be looking to win their first title. They begin their campaign in Pool A against New Zealand on Sept. 8, before facing Uruguay, Namibia and Italy.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India











