French prop Haouas placed in police custody - l'Equipe
PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - French rugby player Mohamed Haouas was placed in police custody for alleged domestic violence in the southern town of Montpellier, sport daily L'Equipe reported on Saturday.
A police source confirmed that a rugby player had been placed in police custody in Montpellier, but didn't confirm the name of the person or give any further details.
In a separate case, Haouas, who plays as a prop for the Montpellier rugby team, was tried earlier this month in the city for acts of "aggravated violence" and "destruction of equipment in a meeting" in 2014, for which he apologised saying: "When you're young, you do stupid things".
Judgement is expected on June 30.
He was previously in 2022 given an 18-month suspended prison sentence for robbery, also dating from 2014.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BaseballJameson Taillon, Cubs look to find form in rematch vs. Reds
The Chicago Cubs still hope Jameson Taillon will be the pitcher they expected upon signing him to a hefty contract.
- BaseballAngels aim to get back on track vs. Marlins
The Los Angeles Angels hope their bullpen injury troubles have been remedied as they host the Miami Marlins on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif.
- BaseballRockies set for second half of Mets' 1-2 punch
The Colorado Rockies just got through one right-hander with three Cy Young Awards to his name. Now they face another one.