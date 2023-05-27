French prop Haouas placed in police custody - l'Equipe















PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - French rugby player Mohamed Haouas was placed in police custody for alleged domestic violence in the southern town of Montpellier, sport daily L'Equipe reported on Saturday.

A police source confirmed that a rugby player had been placed in police custody in Montpellier, but didn't confirm the name of the person or give any further details.

In a separate case, Haouas, who plays as a prop for the Montpellier rugby team, was tried earlier this month in the city for acts of "aggravated violence" and "destruction of equipment in a meeting" in 2014, for which he apologised saying: "When you're young, you do stupid things".

Judgement is expected on June 30.

He was previously in 2022 given an 18-month suspended prison sentence for robbery, also dating from 2014.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Additional reporting by Kate Entringer; Writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by David Holmes











