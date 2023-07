[1/2] Golf - The 151st Open Championship - Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, Britain - July 23, 2023 Brian Harman of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 151st Open Championship REUTERS/Lorraine Osullivan

HOYLAKE, England, July 23 (Reuters) - American Brian Harman won the British Open by six shots after a closing round of 70 at Hoylake on Sunday to claim his first major title.

The world number 26 finished on 13-under-par, well ahead of Spaniard Jon Rahm, South Korean Tom Kim, Austrian Sepp Straka and Australian Jason Day who tied for second place.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.