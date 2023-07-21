Australian Smyth sinks hole-in-one at Open

HOYLAKE, July 21 (Reuters) - Australian Travis Smyth claimed the first hole-in-one at this year's Open with an ace at the treacherous 17th on Friday.

Royal Liverpool's brand new par-three hole, featuring an upturned saucer green guarded by deep bunkers, has been predicted to cause problems.

But Smyth took the hazards out of play with a superb tee shot, the ball taking a hop before disappearing as huge roars rang out across the course.

The 28-year-old Open debutant had double-bogeyed the same hole on Thursday. Sadly for Smyth, it only improved his overall score to eight over and he will miss the cut for the weekend.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.