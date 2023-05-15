Former winner Daly withdraws from PGA Championship















May 15 (Reuters) - Former winner John Daly has withdrawn from the PGA Championship, tournament organisers said on Monday, and will be replaced in the field by German Stephan Jaeger.

The larger-than-life Daly, who won the tournament in 1991, has only played a handful of PGA Tour events in the last two years but is nonetheless a perennial attraction for fans.

The two-times major winner most recently missed the cut at the Zurich Classic last month.

The PGA Championship kicks off on Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Christian Radnedge











