Hovland caddies for former team mate day after Memorial triumph

Jun 4, 2023; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Viktor Hovland acknowledges the fans as he accepts the tournament trophy after winning the Memorial Tournament golf tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. /Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports















June 5 (Reuters) - Less than 24 hours after securing the biggest win of his PGA Tour career, Norwegian world number five Viktor Hovland is caddying on Monday for a former college team mate who is looking to secure a spot in next week's U.S. Open.

Hovland earned his fourth PGA Tour title on Sunday and first on U.S. soil at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, and will now caddie for Zach Bauchou in Monday's 36-hole qualifier in nearby Columbus.

With Hovland on his bag, Bauchou was playing at Lakes Golf & Country Club and Brookside Golf & Country Club in a bid to make it through the final stage of U.S. Open qualifying.

Bauchou and Hovland were team mates on Oklahoma State University's national championship-winning squad in 2018.

Hovland, who finished joint runner-up at last month's PGA Championship, will be making his fifth U.S. Open appearance next week at Los Angeles Country Club.

