[1/5] May 21, 2023; Rochester, New York, USA; Brooks Koepka tees off on the eighth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam... Read more















ROCHESTER, New York, May 21 (Reuters) - LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship by two shots over world number two Scottie Scheffler and Norway's Viktor Hovland at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday for his fifth career major title.

Reporting by Steve Keating; Writing by Frank Pingue in Toronto











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.