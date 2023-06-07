PGA Tour, LIV merger 'not a governmental concern,' McConnell says

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - A merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is “not a governmental concern,” U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday.

Tuesday's announcement of a partnership combining the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV into one unified commercial entity ended a year-long feud that had split the sport of professional golf.

McConnell, asked whether there should be congressional oversight of the merger, said: "I don't really have anything to say on that. It strikes me as not a governmental concern."

