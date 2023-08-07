PGA Tour unveils 2024 FedExCup schedule

Golf - The 151st Open Championship - Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, Britain - July 23, 2023 Spain's Jon Rahm acknowledges the spectators on the 18th green after finishing his final round REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The PGA Tour on Monday unveiled its 2024 schedule for the FedExCup regular season that will see a return to a calendar-year programme and the playoff champion pocketing a record $25 million bonus.

The season, consisting of 36 events, tees off in January with The Sentry in Hawaii and concludes in August at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina with 70 players advancing to the playoffs.

Three playoff tournaments culminating with the 30-player Tour Championship at East Lake will determine the winner of the $25 million payout, an increase from the $18 million that will be paid out to this year's champion.

The season will also feature eight "signature" events with a limited field.

Those include three player-hosted invitationals - The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial - which will have a 36-hole cut and increased prize money.

The other five - The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, and Travelers Championship - will have no cut.

"We are excited about the roll-out of the PGA Tour's reimagined schedule and what the season will offer to our fans: a January start with stars competing head-to-head more often, alongside the weekly drama of life-altering moments and the emergence of new stars," said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

The 2023 FedExCup regular season concluded on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship with Jon Rahm atop the leaderboard heading into the playoffs, which begin on Thursday with the St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.