Romp in the rain as American Harman wins Open

[1/2] Golf - The 151st Open Championship - Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, Britain - July 23, 2023 Brian Harman of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 151st Open Championship REUTERS/Paul Childs

HOYLAKE, England, July 23 (Reuters) - Unflappable American Brian Harman romped to a six-stroke victory in the British Open as he kept a high-calibre chasing pack at bay on the greatest day of his career at a rain-drenched Royal Liverpool on Sunday.

The 36-year-old PGA Tour stalwart, an avid hunter back home in Georgia, offered hope of a thrilling conclusion to the 151st championship for the soaked galleries with some early jitters.

But the steadfast left-hander proved elusive prey for his bedraggled pursuers as he turned the final day into a procession, calmly plotted his way to a final one-under round of 70 for a 13-under total of 271.

The rest were left battling for second place with Spain's Jon Rahm, Austria's Sepp Straka, South Korea's Tom Kim and Australian Jason Day tied on seven under.

Harman had seized control of the tournament with a sensational second-round 65 on Friday and began Sunday's climax five shots clear of compatriot Cameron Young and six ahead of Rahm who roared into contention with a 63 on Saturday.

Harman's bogey at the second hole and another at the fifth on Sunday after driving into a gorse bush allowed Masters champion Rahm to briefly close within three strokes.

Harman's previous best performance at a major was in the 2017 U.S. Open when he led by one stroke after 54 holes only to be overhauled by fellow American Brooks Koepka.

But this time, with the largest three-round Open lead since Rory McIlroy won on the same course in 2014, he finished the job with his trusty putter again his weapon of choice.

Birdies at the sixth and seventh eased any nerves and Harman reached the turn with his five-shot lead intact as Austrian Straka and Kim emerged as his closest challengers.

Incessant rain dampened the spirits of those trying to reel him in, although four-time major winner McIlroy had threatened to spice things up with three birdies in his first five holes.

But the Northern Irishman along with the likes of Young, Rahm, Day and England's Tommy Fleetwood were unable to hole the putts that would have ramped up the pressure on the leader.

McIlroy finished tied for sixth with Argentina's Emiliano Grillo on six under after both shot 68s, while local favourite Fleetwood's challenge came to a soggy end with a triple-bogey at the par-three 17th and he ended on four under.

Harman's third bogey of the day, at the 13th, opened the door ever so slightly and Straka momentarily got to within three strokes when he birdied 16.

But rock-steady Harman responded to sink a curling birdie putt at the 14th and when he rolled in another one at the 15th the Claret Jug was as good as in the bag.

The treacherous par-three 17th and long 18th could have been nerve-racking for a player without a win of any sort since 2017.

However, not even the weather could rain on Harman's parade as he turned the final couple of holes into a victory march.

He was denied a fourth successive round in the 60s but after rolling in his par putt he clenched his hand and bumped fists in triumph with caddy Scott Tway.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

