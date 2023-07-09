Smith wins LIV Golf London event ahead of British Open

[1/3] Golf - LIV Golf Invitational - London - Centurion Golf Club, St Albans, Britain - July 9, 2023 Ripper GC's Cameron Smith in action during the final round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

July 9 (Reuters) - British Open champion Cameron Smith sent a warning shot to his rivals after winning the LIV Golf London event at Centurion Golf Club on Sunday.

Smith shot a three-under 68 to finish on 15 under, one shot ahead of American Patrick Reed and fellow Australian Marc Leishman.

The event was the last one for Smith before the 29-year-old defends his Open Championship later this month.

The 151st edition of the British Open begins on July 20 at The Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge

