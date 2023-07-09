Smith wins LIV Golf London event ahead of British Open
July 9 (Reuters) - British Open champion Cameron Smith sent a warning shot to his rivals after winning the LIV Golf London event at Centurion Golf Club on Sunday.
Smith shot a three-under 68 to finish on 15 under, one shot ahead of American Patrick Reed and fellow Australian Marc Leishman.
The event was the last one for Smith before the 29-year-old defends his Open Championship later this month.
The 151st edition of the British Open begins on July 20 at The Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake.
