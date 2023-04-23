Thitikul charges through Chevron field to take share of lead















April 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul charged up the leaderboard to share top spot with American Angel Yin in the final round of the Chevron Championship on Sunday, with the pair sitting two shots clear of the rest of the field.

Thitikul's pair of bogeys were offset by five birdies after 15 holes at the Club at Carlton Woods near Houston, putting the twice LPGA winner within striking distance of a maiden major title.

Yin recovered from a bogey on the very first hole to birdie the par-5 fourth and was level par for the round and 10 under total with the six holes to play.

The outing was far less smooth for her compatriot and previous co-leader Allisen Corpuz, who bogeyed four times on the front nine and produced a single birdie on the par-5 eighth. She was tied for sixth through 12 holes.

Players adapted to a demanding and unfamiliar course at the year's first major, as the tournament kicked off in a new home after some five decades at Mission Country Club in Palm Springs.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.