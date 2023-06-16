Tiger Woods withdraws from Open Championship -report

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 8, 2023 Tiger Woods of the U.S. on the 16th green during the second round REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

LOS ANGELES, June 16 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will miss this year's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool as he continues to recover from the ankle surgery he had in April, Sports Illustrated reported on Friday.

The 15-time major champion underwent fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture days after he withdrew from the Masters.

The 47-year-old, who has won the Claret Jug three times, also missed last month's PGA Championship and the U.S. Open underway in Los Angeles, so he will not play in a major competition again this year.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Christian Radnedge

