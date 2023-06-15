U.S. Open begins with PGA, LIV stars paired together















LOS ANGELES, June 15 (Reuters) - The 123rd U.S Open got underway at the Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday against the backdrop of the bombshell announcement of a partnership between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Saudi backers of the LIV circuit.

The tournament is the first major to be played since the warring factions called a truce and sees PGA Tour loyalists paired together with some of the Saudi-backed circuit's highest-profile figures.

Rory McIlroy, one of the most vocal critics of LIV, tees off against LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, who picked up his third PGA Championship title last month.

And defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick is going head-to-head with reigning British Open winner Cameron Smith, one of the breakaway tour's biggest recruits.

One of the morning's biggest attractions, however, is a grouping of world number one Scottie Scheffler with two-times major champion Collin Morikawa and home favourite Max Homa.

Players were greeted by overcast and mild conditions, while narrow fairways and nasty rough are expected to test competitors.

