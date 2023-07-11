Wimbledon order of play on Wednesday

Wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 11, 2023 General view of spectators in the stands during the quarter final match between Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the 10th day of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT (1230 GMT)

6-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v 3-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 6-Holger Rune (Denmark)

COURT ONE (1200 GMT)

25-Madison Keys (U.S.) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Christopher Eubanks (U.S.)

Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru

