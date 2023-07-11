Wimbledon order of play on Wednesday
LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the 10th day of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):
CENTRE COURT (1230 GMT)
6-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v 3-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)
1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 6-Holger Rune (Denmark)
COURT ONE (1200 GMT)
25-Madison Keys (U.S.) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)
3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Christopher Eubanks (U.S.)
Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru
