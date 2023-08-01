Woods joins PGA Tour's policy board as player director

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 6, 2023 Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo License this content on Reuters Connect

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods has agreed to join the PGA Tour's Policy Board as a sixth player director, the U.S-based circuit said on Tuesday in a bid to restore players' trust in leadership following the deal it announced in June with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

The move, which is part of new governance and transparency measures announced by the Tour that promises to give players more say in future decisions, will see 15-times major champion Woods join Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson on the board.

"Tiger's voice and leadership throughout his career have contributed immeasurably to the success of the PGA Tour, and to apply both to our governance and go-forward plan at this crucial time is even more welcomed and impactful," said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

"I am committed to taking the necessary steps to restore any lost trust or confidence that occurred as a result of the surprise announcement of our Framework Agreement."

The Player Directors will have full transparency and the authority to approve — or to decline to approve — any potential changes to the Tour as part of the framework agreement discussions regarding the PIF deal.

"I am honoured to represent the players of the PGA Tour," Woods, who is recovering from ankle surgery in April, said in a news release.

"This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players."

The announcement comes nearly two months after the golf world was left stunned by the announcement of a framework agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which controls LIV Golf.

According to the PGA Tour, the players and Monahan will work together to amend the Policy Board's governing documents to make it clear that no major decision can be made without the involvement and approval of the player directors.

The Tour also said the Player Directors' Special Advisor, Colin Neville, will be fully aware of negotiations regarding the agreement with PIF and provided any information he requests for him to carry out his duties on behalf of the players.

Among the many top players who joined together to express support for the changes are world number one Scottie Scheffler, reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama as well as Australians Jason Day and Adam Scott.

