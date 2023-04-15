Factbox: Haaland equals record for most goals in 38-game Premier League season















April 15 (Reuters) - Manchester City's Erling Haaland equalled the goal-scoring record in a 38-game Premier League season when he scored twice against Leicester City on Saturday to take his tally to 32.

The Norwegian striker has eight matches left in the season to break the all-time record shared by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, who scored 34 goals in 42-game seasons.

The following are players who have scored the most goals in a single Premier League campaign:

PLAYER CLUB GOALS SEASON

Andy Cole* Newcastle 34 1993-94

Alan Shearer* Blackburn 34 1994-95

Erling Haaland Man City 32 2022-23

Mohamed Salah Liverpool 32 2017-18

Alan Shearer* Blackburn 31 1993-94 & 1995-96

Luis Suarez Liverpool 31 2013-14

Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 31 2007-08

Kevin Phillips Sunderland 30 1999-00

Thierry Henry Arsenal 30 2003-04

Robin van Persie Arsenal 30 2011-12

Harry Kane Tottenham 30 2017-18

*The 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons had 42 games.

Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru;











