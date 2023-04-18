Hamlin cleared to return to full football activities















April 18 (Reuters) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest in a game last season and needed his heart restarted on the field, has been cleared to rejoin the team and resume full football activities, the NFL club said on Tuesday.

Hamlin collapsed during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals moments after making a tackle and received life-saving CPR on the field as the frightening scene unfolded in front of a packed stadium and national television audience.

The 25-year-old's recovery captivated the sporting world with Hamlin receiving an outpouring of support from around the globe.

"He's cleared to resume full activities just like anyone else coming back from an injury," said Bills general manager Brandon Bean, in a post on the club's Twitter account.

"He's fully cleared, he's here and he is of the mindset, he's in a great head space to comeback and make his return."

Bean said three specialists were in agreement the Hamlin was fit to resume full activity.

Such an outcome seemed impossible three months ago when Hamlin was rushed to a Cincinnati hospital, sedated and placed on a ventilator in critical condition.

He remained in hospital for several days with fans holding vigils while the NFL rallied around their fellow player with members of every team donning Hamlin-inspired apparel at games along with other expressions of love and support at stadiums.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.