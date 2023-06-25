Hooper, Slipper to co-captain Wallabies at World Cup

SYDNEY, June 25 (Reuters) - Michael Hooper and James Slipper will be the first co-captains of the Wallabies after coach Eddie Jones named the pair as the leaders of his team for the Rugby Championship and World Cup later this year.

Flanker Hooper has captained Australia on 68 occasions and returns to the role less than 12 months after walking out on the Wallabies ahead of their Rugby Championship opener saying he was not in the right frame of mind to play.

Prop Slipper, who has won 127 caps for his country, stepped up to replace Hooper after his departure.

"Michael and James are both world class players, strong leaders and embody what it means to be a Wallaby," said Jones, who replaced Dave Rennie as coach in January.

"They have worked hard with the leadership group since January, and it will be important they continue to have strong support from the players around them."

Jones also named a 34-man squad for the Rugby Championship on Sunday, with hooker Matt Faessler, prop Zane Nonggorr and flanker Josh Kemeny the most suprising selections among the eight uncapped players.

The former England coach has also been given approval by Rugby Australia to utilise five overseas-based players for the Rugby Championship, instead of the usual three.

Centre Samu Kerevi, who is not yet available for selection because of injury, winger Marika Koroibete, locks Will Skelton and Richie Arnold as well as flyhalf Quade Cooper were the players selected.

"Getting selected in the squad is just the start, we've got to build the team now and that will require hard work and getting a little bit more out of everyone involved," Jones added.

Australia's Rugby Championship campaign gets underway against South Africa in Pretoria on July 8.

