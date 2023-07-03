Horse racing-Churchill Downs extends trainer Baffert's suspension

July 3 (Reuters) - Churchill Downs has extended trainer Bob Baffert's suspension through 2024, saying he has not been honest about the failed drug test of Medina Spirit, who finished first at the 2021 Kentucky Derby but was later disqualified.

Baffert was originally suspended by Churchill Downs for two years in the wake of Medina Spirit's positive tests for anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone.

The Hall of Fame trainer has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the saga. A lawyer for Baffert did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Mr. Baffert continues to peddle a false narrative concerning the failed drug test of Medina Spirit at the 147th Kentucky Derby," Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI), which owns the famed Louisville track, said in a statement.

"Prior to that race, Mr. Baffert signed an agreement with Churchill Downs which stated that he was responsible for understanding the rules of racing in Kentucky and that he would abide by them.

"The results of the tests clearly show that he did not comply, and his ongoing conduct reveals his continued disregard for the rules and regulations that ensure horse and jockey safety, as well as the integrity and fairness of the races conducted at our facilities.

"A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct. Mr. Baffert will remain suspended from entering horses at all racetracks owned by CDI through 2024. After such time, we will re-evaluate his status."

Baffert has said in the past that he felt he was denied due process from Churchill Downs.

Baffert, 70, is one of the most recognizable figures in the sport he has dominated.

He trained 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, and his horses have won the Kentucky Derby a record six times, the Belmont Stakes three times and the Breeders' Cup four times.

Last month his horse National Treasure won the Preakness Stakes, delivering Baffert a record-breaking eighth title at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. read more

Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout at Santa Anita Park in December 2021. The dark bay colt was three years old.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Toby Davis















