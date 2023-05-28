Ice Hockey-Latvia beat U.S. to claim historic World Championship bronze

[1/2] Ice Hockey - IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Bronze Medal - United States v Latvia - Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland - May 28, 2023 Latvia's Kristians Rubins celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates JUSSI NUKARI/Lehtikuva via REUTERS















TAMPERE, Finland, May 28 (Reuters) - Latvia won their first ice hockey World Championship medal on Sunday after holding on for a 4-3 win over the United States in Tampere to claim bronze.

Kristians Rubins was Latvia's hero, scoring a late equaliser and a sudden-death winner to complete a turnaround in front of a packed Nokia Arena.

The United States' 90-year title drought continued after they last won the tournament in 1933.

Canada and Germany will play in the final later on Sunday.

