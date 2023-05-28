Ice Hockey-Latvia beat U.S. to claim historic World Championship bronze
TAMPERE, Finland, May 28 (Reuters) - Latvia won their first ice hockey World Championship medal on Sunday after holding on for a 4-3 win over the United States in Tampere to claim bronze.
Kristians Rubins was Latvia's hero, scoring a late equaliser and a sudden-death winner to complete a turnaround in front of a packed Nokia Arena.
The United States' 90-year title drought continued after they last won the tournament in 1933.
Canada and Germany will play in the final later on Sunday.
