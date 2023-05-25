Jones has 'zero' hard feelings toward England ahead of Twickenham return

[1/2] Rugby Union - International - England v South Africa - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 26, 2022 Former England head coach Eddie Jones during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien/File Photo















May 25 (Reuters) - Eddie Jones said he holds no grudges against England for sacking him as coach last year and the Australian is looking forward to returning to Twickenham on Sunday to take charge of the Barbarians against a World XV.

Jones was sacked by the Rugby Football Union in December after seven years in charge following a review of England's November series, with the team winning only five of their 12 tests under him in 2022.

The 63-year-old, who now coaches the Wallabies, will be back at Twickenham on Sunday for the first time since his departure.

Jones told Sky Sports on Wednesday he had "zero" hard feeling about how his England reign ended.

"I had a great seven years and at the end of the day they decided I wasn't the man for the job," he added. "At the time I didn't agree with it, and I probably still don't, but that really doesn't matter.

"It's an easy transition, we've moved on pretty quickly and it's great to be back in England. I had seven great years here and always loved playing at Twickenham, so I'm looking forward to Sunday's game."

Jones, who led England to the 2019 World Cup final, was replaced by Steve Borthwick.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.