Just Stop Oil activists charged over disrupting rugby final in London
LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Two Just Stop Oil protesters were charged with aggravated trespass after they briefly brought Saturday's Rugby Premiership final at the Twickenham stadium in London to a halt by hurling orange powder on the pitch during the match.
Samuel Johnson, 40, from Suffolk in southeast England and Patrick Hart, 37, from Bristol were charged after taking to the pitch to throw orange powder around, the capital's Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Sunday.
Half a dozen orange-clad medical staff raced on to intervene, and Sale player Tom Curry also helped carry one of the protesters off.
Johnson and Hart are due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on May 29, the police said.
Just Stop Oil, which also disrupted the world snooker championship in April and the British Formula One Grand Prix last July, named Hart on its website, and said the duo's demand was to halt new licences for oil, gas and coal projects in Britain.
"With many other events taking place, and visitors in our capital this weekend, we will continue to monitor and respond to such incidents quickly," Commander Kyle Gordon from the police force said in the statement.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BaseballA's host Astros, look to stop 10-game losing streak
The Oakland Athletics expect manager Mark Kotsay back in the dugout and hope he'll bring some fresh bats with him when baseball's losingest team completes a three-game home series against the Houston Astros on Sunday.
- BaseballMets' Tylor Megill looks to keep Rockies in check in finale
Coors Field lived up to its reputation Saturday night with an offensive show despite the New York Mets sending a three-time Cy Young Award winner to the mound.