Knight scores hat-trick as US stuns Canada to take gold
BRAMPTON, Ontario, April 16 (Reuters) - Hilary Knight scored third-period power play goals 27 seconds apart as the United States stunned archrivals Canada 6-3 on Sunday to win the gold medal final of the women's world ice hockey championships.
Canada had led 3-2 heading into the third period and were on course for a third successive world title but threw it away with sloppy play, taking two late penalties to gift the U.S. a two-player advantage with 3:52 left.
Knight made them pay dearly for their mistakes.
After Caroline Harvey had pulled the U.S. level at 3-3 early in the third, captain Knight scored twice to complete her hat-trick having also netted in the second period.
Cayla Barnes scored into an empty net to close out the scoring while Abbey Murphy also had a goal.
Canada's Brianne Jenner scored a pair of second-period goals and set up another but it was her tripping penalty, along with Claire Thompson's delay of game, that provided the U.S. with their golden opportunity.
