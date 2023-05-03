Kolisi's World Cup in the balance after SA Rugby confirm surgery
CAPE TOWN, May 3 (Reuters) - South African Rugby confirmed on Wednesday that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi underwent knee surgery last week and said it is unclear if he will be fit for this year's Rugby World Cup.
Reports emerged late last month that the loose forward, who lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan four years ago, suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligaments playing for the Sharks against Munster in the United Rugby Championship.
"Kolisi underwent the operation on Friday and Springbok team doctor Jerome Mampane and his medical team will continue to monitor his recovery and rehabilitation," governing body SA Rugby said in a statement.
"Mampane said it was too early to make any reliable forecasts on when Kolisi may be able to return to play."
SA Rugby and Kolisi's club had remained tight-lipped about his condition over the last 10 days. The player's wife Rachel first confirmed the surgery via social media at the weekend.
Kolisi, one of the most respected figures in the game, is due to move to French club Racing 92 after the World Cup, which runs from Sept. 8-Oct. 28.
It is now a race against time for the 31-year-old to make the squad for the tournament in France.
"We wish Siya well during his recovery and we know that he will do everything possible to return to play soon as possible," said Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber.
South Africa, who name their final 33-man squad on Aug. 8, begin their title defence against Scotland in Marseille on Sept. 10.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- TennisAlcaraz says Nadal still the man to beat at Roland Garros
Carlos Alcaraz expects Rafa Nadal to perform at a "spectacular level" at the French Open if the 14-times champion can overcome his injury issues ahead of the year's second Grand Slam.
- BaseballD-backs' Brandon Pfaadt set for debut vs. Rangers
Arizona Diamondbacks top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt is going to have his hands full when he makes his major league debut against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas.
- BaseballLooking for sweep, Dodgers turn to prospect Gavin Stone
After an opening month of the season that has featured a number of promising rookies, the Los Angeles Dodgers will bring aboard another one in Wednesday's series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- BaseballMax Scherzer set to return as Mets, Tigers play two
Max Scherzer, who got himself into a sticky situation, returns to action on Wednesday in a place he used to call home.