Krejcikova to donate Billie Jean King Cup earnings to Turkey earthquake victims
April 14 (Reuters) - Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova said on Friday she will donate her Billie Jean King Cup earnings to Turkey's earthquake victims.
The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6 killed more than 55,000 people.
Former French Open champion Krejcikova, who is currently playing in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers against Ukraine in the Turkish city of Antalya, said the funds would support tennis players in the affected regions.
"The money will directly help the Turkish population from regions that have been affected by the earthquake, especially local tennis players that have lost close to everything," the 27-year-old said in a statement.
