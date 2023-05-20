Factbox: List of European Champions Cup winners















DUBLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - Rugby's Champions Cup winners since the competition began in the 1995-96 season:

2022-23 La Rochelle

2021-22 La Rochelle

2020-21 Toulouse

2019-20 Exeter Chiefs

2018-19 Saracens

2017-18 Leinster

2016-17 Saracens

2015-16 Saracens

2014-15 Toulon

2013-14 Toulon

2012-13 Toulon

2011-12 Leinster

2010-11 Leinster

2009-10 Toulouse

2008-09 Leinster

2007-08 Munster

2006-07 Wasps

2005-06 Munster

2004-05 Toulouse

2003-04 Wasps

2002-03 Toulouse

2001-02 Leicester

2000-01 Leicester

1999-00 Northampton

1998-99 Ulster

1997-98 Bath

1996-97 Brive

1995-96 Toulouse

Compiled by Padraic Halpin











