McDermott to captain Wallabies as Jones doubles down on youth

SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Scrumhalf Tate McDermott will captain the Wallabies for the first time against New Zealand on Saturday as coach Eddie Jones doubles down on the youthful team that lost 38-7 to the All Blacks in Melbourne last week.

McDermott will resume his halfback partnership with three-cap flyhalf Carter Gordon at Dunedin Stadium on Saturday as Australia look for their first win of the year.

In a forced change in the front row, Pone Fa'amausili gets his first start at tighthead prop in place of Allan Alaalatoa, who ruptured his Achilles tendon while captaining the side last week and will miss the World Cup.

Zane Nonggorr, who has played one test, will back up Fa'amausili from the bench, where lock Will Skelton will also start the game to allow Richie Arnold a run-on role in the second row.

Jones has also taken a gamble in his back row with Fraser McReight returning at openside flanker and young gun Tom Hooper moving across to start on the blind side in place of Jed Holloway, who was dropped.

"We started a regeneration as a team last week and now it's about building on that with a new captain and a new era in Australian Rugby," said Jones.

"Tate's got all the attributes to be a great captain of his country and there's no doubt it will be a proud moment for him and his family when he leads the team on Saturday night."

Team: 15-Andrew Kellaway, 14-Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Tate McDermott, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Richie Arnold, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Pone Fa’amausili, 2-David Porecki, 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-James Slipper, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Rob Leota, 21-Nic White, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Izaia Perese.

