MLB: Atlanta Braves at Tampa Bay Rays

[1/5] Jul 9, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrates with second baseman Ha-seong Kim (7) after an inning-ending double play against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

July 10 - Logan Webb threw the first complete-game shutout of his career, J.D. Davis provided all the needed run support with a fourth-inning home run and the San Francisco Giants outlasted the visiting Colorado Rockies 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in the final game before the All-Star break.

Having gone winless in his last two starts, Webb (8-7) was brilliant in his first-half finale, limiting the Rockies to two doubles and five singles. He didn't walk a batter and struck out 10.

It was not only Webb's first shutout in his five major league seasons, but also his first complete game. His previous season-long outing was 7 2/3 innings, and he had only pitched shutout ball once this year -- in a 1-0 loss to the Miami Marlins in May in a game that was 0-0 when he left.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (4-10) matched Webb pitch-for-pitch before Davis drilled his first pitch of the fourth inning over the center-field fence for his 11th home run of the season. It was the Giants' only extra-base hit of the game.

Padres 6, Mets 2

Manny Machado drove in five runs with a pair of home runs off Max Scherzer and Joe Musgrove worked six scoreless innings with the help of three double plays as San Diego defeated visiting New York in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Machado hit a three-run homer in the first and a two-run homer in the fifth, giving him five career homers against Scherzer. Musgrove (8-2) allowed only three hits without issuing a walk and struck out seven en route to his seventh straight win. He also hit four batters.

Scherzer (8-3) has given up 18 homers this season, including five in his last two starts and 11 over his last seven starts. He has given up homers in seven straight games. Machado's five homers are the most Scherzer has allowed to one player.

Cubs 7, Yankees 4

Pinch hitter Yan Gomes hit a two-run single in the seventh inning following a fielding error by second baseman Gleyber Torres, and Seiya Suzuki lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth as Chicago rallied past New York.

Mike Tauchman opened the eighth with a single off Ron Marinaccio (4-4) before Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ walked. Suzuki, who homered in the fifth for Chicago's lone hit off Domingo German, followed with a fly ball off Clay Holmes and Tauchman scored when right fielder Giancarlo Stanton's throw was off target.

Rookie Anthony Volpe hit a two-run homer and Kyle Higashioka followed with a solo shot that gave the Yankees a 4-1 lead in the sixth.

Blue Jays 4, Tigers 3 (10 innings)

Danny Jansen hit a game-tying, two-run home run in the ninth, Nathan Lukes doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th and visiting Toronto edged Detroit.

Matt Chapman reached base three times and scored two runs for Toronto, which was no-hit by Detroit on Saturday. Jansen's homer came off Alex Lange, who finished off the Tigers' combined no-hitter. Yimi Garcia (3-3) pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the win. Jordan Romano set down all three batters he faced for his 26th save.

Riley Greene had two hits, including a solo homer, and Miguel Cabrera added an RBI single for Detroit. Tigers starter Tarik Skubal, making his second appearance this season, tossed four scoreless innings with two hits and five strikeouts.

Red Sox 4, Athletics 3

Masataka Yoshida went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Boston rallied to sweep visiting Oakland.

After dropping the first two games of the series, Oakland scored first and held a 3-1 lead through six innings. Brent Rooker went 3-for-3 with a solo homer.

Boston tied the game on Adam Duvall's solo homer and Christian Arroyo's RBI double in the sixth inning before Yoshida's solo shot into the Green Monster seats two innings later, extending its winning streak to five games entering the All-Star break.

Rays 10, Braves 4

Tampa Bay snapped its longest losing streak of the season with a win over Atlanta in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Isaac Paredes and Yandy Diaz each connected on home runs, and Zach Eflin (10-4) gave up two runs in five innings with five strikeouts. Diaz had three hits and four RBIs.

With the win, the Rays snapped their seven-game losing streak, while salvaging the series finale in the matchup of MLB's top two teams based on records.

Orioles 15, Twins 2

Anthony Santander hit two of Baltimore's season-high six home runs and Kyle Gibson picked up his ninth victory of the season as the visitors cruised to a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Adley Rutschman, Aaron Hicks, Austin Hays and Ramon Urias also homered for Baltimore, which is riding a five-game winning streak. Gibson (9-6) allowed two runs on three hits over seven innings. He walked one and tied his career high with 11 strikeouts.

Edouard Julien homered, doubled and drove in two runs for the Twins. Minnesota starter Joe Ryan (8-6) suffered the loss, allowing five runs over 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out 10.

Nationals 7, Rangers 2

Joey Meneses, Stone Garrett and Dominic Smith each homered and Patrick Corbin pitched seven solid innings as Washington cruised past visiting Texas to take the three-game series.

Meneses went 1-for-3 with his fourth homer in the past three games after entering the series having hit two all season. Smith went 1-for-3 with two runs and Garrett hit one out of the park in his lone at-bat as pinch hitter.

Josh Jung went 2-for-3, with Adolis Garcia going 1-for-4 with two RBIs for the Rangers.

Marlins 7, Phillies 3

Bryan De La Cruz went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and two RBIs, leading host Miami to a win over Philadelphia.

The surprising Marlins, who closed the first half of the season in wild-card position at 53-39, also got home runs from Jesus Sanchez and rookie Dane Myers. Jesus Luzardo (8-5), who leads Miami in wins, pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, one walk and two runs. He struck out nine and lowered his ERA to 3.29, best among Marlins starters.

All three home runs were hit off Phillies starter Aaron Nola (8-6), who took the loss. Nola allowed eight hits, no walks, five runs, four earned, in six innings as the Phillies lost a road game for just the second time in their past 15 outings.

Brewers 1, Reds 0

Wade Miley pitched six scoreless innings to lead host Milwaukee over Cincinnati.

The Brewers got on the board right away with a two-out, RBI-single from Jesse Winker in the bottom of the first that plated Christian Yelich, who had led off with a double.

From there, the pitching staffs for both teams dominated. Miley (6-2) picked up the win, allowing just four hits with three walks and striking out eight against his former team. Ben Lively (4-5) came off the injured list to start for the Reds, pitching 5 2/3 innings and allowing just the one run, four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Mariners 3, Astros 1

Logan Gilbert worked seven strong innings, and Seattle closed the first half with a win over host Houston that clinched the four-game series.

Gilbert (7-5) followed his first career shutout on Tuesday at San Francisco by limiting the Astros to one run on three hits and no walks with six strikeouts over seven innings.

Seattle capped its seven-game road trip with a 5-2 record and improved to 5-2 against Houston this season. The Astros squandered a chance to close to within one game of the Texas Rangers in the American League West after Texas fell at Washington earlier Sunday.

Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 2

Seven Pittsburgh pitchers limited Arizona to four hits, and Ji Man Choi hit a two-run home run and a double in a win in Phoenix.

Rookie relief pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski had the first start of his career. Ryan Borucki, Osvaldo Bido, Angel Perdomo, Yerry De Los Santos, Colin Holderman and David Bednar also pitched, with none going more than 1 2/3 innings. Bido (1-1) recorded the win, and Bednar earned his 17th save.

The Pirates avoided a three-game sweep against the Diamondbacks, who go into the All-Star break in a virtual tie with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West lead.

Cardinals 4, White Sox 3 (10 innings)

Paul DeJong had two hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and Willson Contreras smacked a two-run home run to lift St. Louis to a win against host Chicago.

DeJong delivered against Keynan Middleton (2-1), who allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout. Winner JoJo Romero (1-0) struck out three in the last two innings, fanning Tim Anderson with two runners in scoring position to end the game.

St. Louis overcame three errors to secure a series victory in the first-half finale.

Royals 4, Guardians 1

Ryan Yarbrough allowed just one run over six innings to help Kansas City evade a four-game sweep with a win over host Cleveland.

Yarbrough (2-4) struck out five in his outing while allowing six hits and one walk. Shane Bieber (5-6) got the start for Cleveland and allowed four runs on nine hits across 6 1/3 innings. Bieber also fanned six Royals.

Michael Massey led the way for Kansas City at the dish, going 3-for-4 with a two-RBI triple. Kyle Isbel went 2-for-4 with a home run, scoring twice. Andres Gimenez was the bright spot in Cleveland's lineup, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI single to drive in the Guardians' only run.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.