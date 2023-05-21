MLB roundup: Aaron Judge helps Yankees stun Reds

[1/5] May 20, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) hits an RBI single against the Cincinnati Reds during the tenth inning at Great American Ball Park.... Read more















May 21 - Aaron Judge collected four hits, reached base five times and hit a tiebreaking two-strike single with one out in the 10th inning as the visiting New York Yankees rallied for a 7-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday afternoon.

Judge lined an 0-2 pitch from Ian Gibaut (3-1) over third baseman Nick Senzel to plate the go-ahead run. Anthony Rizzo, who hit a tying single in New York's three-run fifth, padded the lead with a two-run homer down the right field line for his 24th career homer in Cincinnati.

Judge posted his seventh career four-hit game and fifth since the start of last season. Clay Holmes (2-2) struck out Jonathan India on a check swing with a runner on first to send the game to extra innings. Ryan Weber pitched a perfect 10th for his second career save.

Jake Fraley and Spencer Steer hit RBI singles before Luke Maile hit a two-run homer in the fourth to give Cincinnati a 4-1 lead. The Reds have lost five of their last six games.

Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5 (10 innings)

Visiting Baltimore scored on a poor throw by third baseman Matt Chapman in the 10th inning to defeat Toronto.

Adam Frazier sacrificed automatic runner Ryan Mountcastle to third with Yimi Garcia (1-1) pitching in the 10th. Mountcastle scored when Chapman's throw home hit him on Austin Hays' grounder to third. Ryan O'Hearn had four RBIs for Baltimore, including a three-run home run that tied the game in the eighth.

George Springer hit a two-run homer for Toronto and Danny Jansen added a solo shot. Toronto starter Alek Manoah allowed two runs, six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He was forced to leave the game when Jays manager John Schneider went out to the mound without realizing it was the second visit of the inning.

Phillies 12, Cubs 3

Kyle Schwarber's grand slam highlighted a six-run first and Aaron Nola allowed two runs while striking out 10 over seven innings as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak with a rout of visiting Chicago.

Kody Clemens (2-for-4) added a two-run shot in the first. Nola (4-3) allowed only a two-run, sixth-inning homer to Dansby Swanson, plus three other hits and one walk, while lasting seven innings for a second consecutive outing.

Cubs starter Jameson Taillon (0-3) was charged with eight runs (six earned) while giving up six hits and three walks in just 2 1/3 innings, as Chicago lost for the 18th time in 26 games. Christopher Morel extended his hitting streak to 10 games since making his debut on May 9.

White Sox 5, Royals 1

Lucas Giolito pitched six strong innings to lead host Chicago to a win over Kansas City.

Giolito (3-3) turned in his eighth consecutive start of at least six innings, surrendering a run on six hits and a walk, fanning four. Jake Burger provided the big hit, a bases-clearing double to the wall in right center, expanding the White Sox's lead to 5-1 in the sixth.

Kansas City starter Jordan Lyles (0-8) went five innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks, striking out five. Over 10 starts, Lyles has a career-worst eight consecutive losses, and his 7.15 ERA is the highest in the majors among starters. Salvador Perez had three hits off Giolito, including his fifth homer off the veteran righty.

Rangers 11, Rockies 5

Corey Seager homered for the first time since returning from the injured list and Jon Gray turned in a solid start as Texas rolled to a victory over Colorado in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers finished the day with 15 hits, including three-hit games by Seager, Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe. Gray (4-1), who pitched with the Rockies from 2015-21, allowed one run on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts over five innings.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (4-5) was charged with eight runs (five earned) on nine hits with no strikeouts in just two innings. The Rockies scored one run in the fourth inning, three in the eighth and one in the ninth. Harold Castro drove in two runs while Jurickson Profar had three hits.

Nationals 5, Tigers 2

Lane Thomas' go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth inning lifted host Washington over Detroit to snap a four-game losing streak.

Thomas went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Patrick Corbin pitched six strong innings for the Nationals. Jeimer Candelario went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs.

Spencer Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer for the Tigers, who head into Sunday's rubber match having dropped two of their past three contests. Jonathan Schoop also had two hits for Detroit.

Diamondbacks 4, Pirates 3

Pavin Smith's go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh lifted visiting Arizona to a win over Pittsburgh.

Ketel Marte also homered and Corbin Carroll added an RBI single for the Diamondbacks. Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt gave up three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, while Kyle Nelson (4-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Miguel Castro pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a three-run triple for the Pirates, who had won three of four. Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller gave up two runs and three hits in six innings, with eight strikeouts and no walks. Robert Stephenson (0-2) allowed two runs and three hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Marlins 1, Giants 0

Jon Berti broke a scoreless tie with an eighth-inning single, Braxton Garrett combined with three relievers on a three-hit shutout and Miami squared its three-game series with host San Francisco at a game apiece with a victory.

The game's only run was unearned as the result of a fielding error by Giants third baseman J.D. Davis to open the eighth. It allowed Garrett Hampson to reach base, from where he advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Xavier Edwards. Berti then lashed his hit off Tyler Rogers (0-4) into right field.

The outcome was decided by the bullpens after Garrett and Giants ace Logan Webb matched zeroes into the seventh inning. Garrett allowed a single to Thairo Estrada, the Giants' first batter of the game, but no others in 6 1/3 innings. Webb was nearly as good, limiting the Marlins to four hits in six innings.

Astros 3, Athletics 2

Yordan Alvarez cracked a tiebreaking home run leading off the eighth inning and Houston claimed its series against visiting Oakland with a victory.

Alvarez smacked his 10th homer of the season by driving a 3-1 slider from Oakland reliever Richard Lovelady (0-2) 392 feet into the right field seats. Astros closer Ryan Pressly secured the victory, the sixth in a row by Houston, with his eighth save.

Astros rookie right-hander Hunter Brown was exceptional, recording a career-high nine strikeouts, with Oakland's Ryan Noda serving as the thorn in his side. Noda scored one of the Athletics' runs and drove in the other with a sacrifice fly.

Rays 8, Brewers 4

Yandy Diaz belted a three-run home run and Zach Eflin struck out eight in seven innings as Tampa Bay defeated Milwaukee in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Diaz returned to the lineup after missing four games due to left groin tightness, and the Tampa Bay first baseman extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a three-hit game. Eflin (6-1) surrendered two home runs and yielded three runs, but gave the Rays a strong seven innings. He allowed four hits.

Harold Ramirez and Christian Bethancourt also homered for the Rays, who have won the first two games in the three-game series. Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer (4-5) allowed three home runs and six runs in three-plus innings.

Mariners 7, Braves 3

Logan Gilbert pitched six strong innings, retiring 15 in a row at one point, and visiting Seattle ended a three-game losing streak with a win over Atlanta.

Gilbert (2-2) allowed two runs on four hits, with one walk and nine strikeouts, as he improved his career road record to 15-3. The Seattle offense was led by Eugenio Suarez, who was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBIs.

Atlanta opener Jesse Chavez pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings and allowed one hit and one walk while recording three strikeouts. But replacement Michael Tonkin (3-2) was tagged for five runs (two earned) on six hits in his two innings. Matt Olson had a two-run homer for the Braves.

Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5

Nolan Gorman hit the decisive three-run homer in the eighth inning to lift St. Louis over visiting Los Angeles.

Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings. Reliever Ryan Helsley (2-2) got the victory and Giovanny Gallegos snuffed the Dodgers' ninth-inning rally to earn his fourth save.

J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer for the Dodgers, who suffered just their fifth loss in 21 games. Los Angeles starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard allowed three runs on four hits in five innings. Victor Gonzalez (1-1) took the loss after allowing Gorman's eighth-inning homer.

