MLB roundup: Angels clip White Sox on walk-off wild pitch

[1/5] Jun 26, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) joins eft fielder Taylor Ward (3), catcher Matt Thaiss (21) and left fielder Mickey Moniak (16) as they mob center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates with first baseman Mike after he scored from third... Read more

June 27 - Mike Trout scored from third base on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif.

White Sox reliever Aaron Bummer's 83-mph sweeper to Mike Moustakas was low and away and in the dirt, and White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal couldn't block it, allowing Trout to score. Trout led off the ninth with a walk against White Sox reliever Reynaldo Lopez.

Angels reliever Carlos Estevez (2-1) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to get the win over Lopez (2-5). Starters Reid Detmers and Dylan Cease each received a no-decision while striking out 10. Detmers gave up one run on two hits in seven innings, while Cease allowed one run on five hits in six-plus innings.

The game was tied 1-1 entering the ninth, with each team scoring a run on a solo homer: Luis Robert Jr. homering for Chicago in the first and Shohei Ohtani going deep in the fourth for Los Angeles.

Tigers 7, Rangers 2

Detroit used three pitchers before the end of the second inning, but injuries didn't slow it down en route to a victory over Texas in the opener of a four-game series in Arlington, Texas.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd recorded only two outs before exiting with left elbow discomfort. Right-hander Will Vest relieved Boyd, but Vest exited with right knee discomfort with two outs in the second inning. Mason Englert (3-2) replaced Vest and allowed one run over 2 1/3 innings to get the win.

Detroit took the lead for good in the third inning on former Ranger Andy Ibanez's three-run homer off Texas starter Andrew Heaney. Heaney (5-5) allowed six runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia went deep for the Rangers.

Orioles 10, Reds 3

Austin Hays drove in three runs and host Baltimore withstood a long game that included multiple delays as Cincinnati continued its recent slide.

Despite three RBIs and three hits from Spencer Steer, the Reds dropped their third straight game following a 12-game winning streak. Baltimore reliever Bruce Zimmermann (1-0) got the win, though he allowed two runs in three innings. Reds starter Brandon Williamson (1-1) took the loss after giving up three runs in two innings.

The Reds played in Baltimore for the first time since 2014. A weather-related delay pushed back the start of the game and then a longer break for rain took place in the bottom of the third inning.

Brewers 2, Mets 1

Colin Rea and a trio of relievers combined on a three-hitter for visiting Milwaukee, which beat slumping New York in the first game of a four-game set.

Joey Wiemer hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning for the Brewers, who improved to 3-1 on a 10-game road trip. Francisco Lindor lofted a fourth-inning sacrifice fly for the Mets, who are 6-16 this month.

Rea (4-4) gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over 6 1/3 innings. The Brewers threatened regularly against Justin Verlander during his five scoreless innings before taking the lead against Drew Smith (3-3) in the sixth.

Braves 4, Twins 1

Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuna Jr. hit home runs in the decisive seventh inning to help Atlanta beat visiting Minnesota in the opener of a three-game series between division leaders.

The National League East-leading Braves improved to 18-4 in June, winning three straight and 11 of their last 12. The American League Central-leading Twins dropped to 2-2 on their current nine-game road trip.

Spencer Strider (9-2) pitched seven innings and allowed one run on three hits while fanning 10. Strider had his fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season. Sonny Gray (4-2) pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs -- matching his season high -- on seven hits.

Mariners 8, Nationals 4

Luis Castillo overcame a sluggish start to pitch seven strong innings and earn his first victory in a month as Seattle defeated visiting Washington.

Castillo (5-6), who lost his previous four starts and last won May 27, allowed runs in each of the first three innings before settling in. He gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits, with one walk and seven strikeouts.

J.P. Crawford and Eugenio Suarez homered for the Mariners, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Lane Thomas and Dominic Smith went deep for the Nationals, who were thwarted in their bid for a third straight victory, which would have tied their season high.

--Field Level Media















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.