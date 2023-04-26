MLB roundup: Astros drop Rays to 14-1 at home

[1/6] Apr 25, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia (77) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports















April 26 - Houston's Luis Garcia spun six sharp innings and the Astros produced four doubles in a five-run fifth inning to beat Tampa Bay 5-0 on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla., the Rays' first home loss this season.

The result snapped Tampa Bay's 14-game home winning streak to start the season -- a modern-era record (since 1901). The all-time mark is the 21-0 home start by the 1880 Chicago White Stockings, the precursor to the Cubs.

In his second consecutive win, Garcia (2-2) yielded just three hits and two walks to the Rays while striking out seven over a season-high 97 pitches. Jeremy Pena and Corey Julks notched a double, a single, a run and an RBI apiece, and Julks added a stolen base. Jake Meyers and Kyle Tucker each had two hits and an RBI.

Tampa Bay's Drew Rasmussen (3-2) cruised through four innings before Houston racked up six hits in the fifth. He surrendered five runs on nine hits, struck out five and walked two in 4 2/3 innings. Wander Franco doubled for one of Tampa Bay's five hits as the club went homerless for the second straight game after going deep in each of the first 22 contests.

Dodgers 8, Pirates 7

Chris Taylor's three-run homer in the eighth capped a five-run comeback as Los Angeles ended host Pittsburgh's winning streak at seven.

Michael Vargas added a two-run double and Michael Busch had a hit and RBI in his major league debut for the Dodgers, who have won three straight. Los Angeles starter Noah Syndergaard allowed seven runs and nine hits in four innings. Yency Almonte (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh, and Shelby Miller pitched the ninth for his first career save.

Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer, Ke'Bryan Hayes a two-run double and Carlos Santana and Austin Hedges an RBI single apiece for the Pirates. Pittsburgh starter Johan Oviedo gave up five runs (four earned) and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Colin Holderman (0-1) gave up Taylor's three-run shot in the eighth.

Red Sox 8, Orioles 6

Jarren Duran hit a grand slam, Corey Kluber pitched six solid innings and Boston held on to defeat Baltimore, ending the hosts' seven-game winning streak.

Duran added a double and a single to go with his first career grand slam and first homer of the season. Kluber (1-4), who came in with an 8.50 ERA, allowed one run on five hits. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish (1-1) lasted just 2 1/3 innings. He allowed seven runs on eight hits and four walks. Cedric Mullins hit his second career grand slam, and Jorge Mateo and Gunnar Henderson also homered for Baltimore.

Blue Jays 7, White Sox 0

Danny Jansen hit two home runs and had four RBIs, right-hander Jose Berrios pitched seven shutout innings and Toronto defeated visiting Chicago.

Berrios (2-3) allowed four hits and one walk while striking out nine and Kevin Kiermaier added a two-run triple to help the Blue Jays win their third game in a row.

The White Sox, who are completing a six-game trip with the series, have lost six games in a row. Right-hander Mike Clevinger (2-2) allowed six runs, seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

Rockies 5, Guardians 1

Charlie Blackmon homered on the second pitch of the game and Ryan Feltner did not allow an earned run across six strong innings as visiting Colorado beat Cleveland.

Blackmon added an RBI double and rookie Brenton Doyle had three hits and two stolen bases for Colorado, which has outscored the Guardians 11-1 in the first two games of the series. Feltner (2-2) allowed one unearned run on five hits with no walks and six strikeouts. The right-hander has not allowed an earned run over his last two starts covering 11 2/3 innings.

Cleveland pushed a run across in the bottom of the sixth to snap a 14-inning scoreless streak. Steven Kwan hit a leadoff single, stole second base and moved to third on a throwing error before scoring on Amed Rosario's sacrifice fly. Guardians starter Peyton Battenfield (0-2) gave up four runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings. He walked four with four strikeouts.

Reds 7, Rangers 6

Jake Fraley and Jonathan India each drove in two runs during a six-run eighth inning to help host Cincinnati rally to beat Texas for the second straight day.

The late uprising made a winner out of Reiver Sanmartin (1-0), who threw one perfect inning of relief. Alexis Diaz struck out two batters while retiring the side in the ninth inning for his third save of the season.

Texas built a six-run lead before Nick Senzel put Cincinnati on the scoreboard with an RBI single in the seventh inning. Henry Ramos and Senzel moved the Reds within 6-3 in the eighth inning with RBI singles off Cole Ragans before Fraley greeted Ian Kennedy (0-1) with a two-run double and India followed with a two-run single to put Cincinnati on top.

Mariners 5, Phillies 3

Teoscar Hernandez homered and drove in two runs to lift Seattle past host Philadelphia.

Jarred Kelenic added a home run, double and single and J.P. Crawford had an RBI infield single for the Mariners. Starter Marco Gonzales (2-0) tossed five innings and allowed four hits and one run with two strikeouts and one walk. Paul Sewald earned his seventh save.

Edmundo Sosa hit a solo home run for the Phillies, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Phillies starter Bailey Falter (0-4) gave up six hits and four runs (three earned) with seven strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

Nationals 5, Mets 0

Josiah Gray tossed six scoreless innings and received some offensive support for the first time this year as visiting Washington beat New York in the opener of a three-game series.

Keibert Ruiz homered in the second inning for the Nationals, who scored a total of one run in Gray's first four starts. Gray (1-4) allowed four hits and one walk while striking out a season-high nine.

Ruiz's homer and Joey Meneses' RBI single in the third against Jose Butto (0-1) provided an early cushion for Gray. Butto, making his second start of the season and the third of his career, gave up two runs on four hits and six walks while striking out one over 4 2/3 innings. Five players had a hit apiece for the Mets, who were shut out for the fourth time this season.

Braves 7, Marlins 4

Veteran right-hander Charlie Morton struck out a season-high nine batters and Ozzie Albies hit a pair of home runs to lift Atlanta to a win over visiting Miami.

Morton (3-2) threw a season-best seven innings and gave up just one run -- a home run by Jazz Chisholm Jr. -- on three hits and two walks. He improved his career record against Miami to 12-5.

The Braves, who hit five home runs on Monday, launched three more on Tuesday. Albies hit his sixth and seventh, and Eddie Rosario added his third. Miami starter Bryan Hoeing (0-1) lasted only 3 2/3 innings in his season debut, giving up four runs on six hits.

Tigers 4, Brewers 3

Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer as visiting Detroit scored all its runs in the second inning and held on for a victory over Milwaukee.

The Tigers jumped on Eric Lauer for four runs in the decisive second. Jonathan Schoop singled with one out and Jake Rogers walked. Carpenter then sent a 1-1 pitch 390 feet to right for his fourth homer. Javier Baez then extended his hitting streak to 10 games an out later with a double. He took third on Eric Haase's infield single and scored on Spencer Torkelson's line-drive single to left to make it 4-0.

The Brewers got single runs in the third and fourth, then pulled within 4-3 when Rowdy Tellez opened the sixth with his eighth homer. Lauer (3-2) needed 85 pitches to make it through three innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. He struck out four and walked two. Mason Englert (1-1) got the win with 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, with four strikeouts.

Twins 6, Yankees 2

Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach hit two-run home runs in the sixth inning, and Minnesota beat New York in Minneapolis.

The Twins beat the Yankees for the fourth time in six meetings this year to clinch the season series for the first time since 2001. Minnesota's Joe Ryan (5-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits in seven innings. Ryan fanned seven, walked none and won his eighth straight decision.

DJ LeMahieu hit an RBI single and Aaron Hicks scored on an error for the Yankees. New York starter Nestor Cortes (3-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits in five-plus innings. Cortes struck out six, walked one and allowed more than three runs for the first time in 17 starts.

Cubs 6, Padres 0

Yan Gomes went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBIs while Justin Steele pitched into the sixth inning to earn his fourth straight victory as Chicago beat visiting San Diego.

Gomes, who hit eight home runs in 86 games last season, clubbed his fifth of 2023 in the second inning. His shot into the left-center-field bleachers off Padres starter Blake Snell (0-4) came after Trey Mancini singled with one out. With two outs during Chicago's four-run eighth, Gomes lined an RBI single to right field for his fifth career four-hit game.

Steele (4-0) threw scoreless ball for the second time this season while lowering his ERA to 1.19. The left-hander allowed three of San Diego's five hits plus two walks to go along with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Snell lasted five innings, giving up two runs on four hits and striking out five, but also walked five.

--Field Level Media











